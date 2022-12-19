Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Conduct Civil Affairs During CP22

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.19.2022

    Video by Pvt. faron High 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221219-A-IA376-1006 CARIBBEAN SEA (Dec. 20, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Janzen, assigned to 3rd Civil Affairs Group and Maj Cole Farrin, assigned to 1st Civil Affairs Group talk about the role that Civil Affairs played during Continuing Promise 2022, aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) on Dec. 20, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Faron High)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

