Marines Conduct Civil Affairs During CP22

221219-A-IA376-1006 CARIBBEAN SEA (Dec. 20, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Janzen, assigned to 3rd Civil Affairs Group and Maj Cole Farrin, assigned to 1st Civil Affairs Group talk about the role that Civil Affairs played during Continuing Promise 2022, aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) on Dec. 20, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Faron High)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 19:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869558
|VIRIN:
|221219-A-IA376-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109389787
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT