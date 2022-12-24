Lt. Gen Pelletier : WSAW-TV Wausau, WI

Lt. Gen Pelletier talks to a WSAW-TV reporter from Wausau, WI about the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Christmas Eve event.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 10:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|869530
|Filename:
|DOD_109389708
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
