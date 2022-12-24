Lt. Gen. AC Roper : KSAZ (Phoenix, AZ)

Lt. Gen. AC Roper talks to a KSAZ reporter from Phoenix, AZ about the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Christmas Eve event.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 09:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|869528
|Filename:
|DOD_109389695
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
