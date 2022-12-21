Sgt. Spencer Weden - Holiday Season Shout-out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Spencer Weden, a tactical power generation specialist with the 542nd Support Maintenance Company, Task Force Renegade, from the City of Belmont, California, forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wishes Happy Holidays to his relatives and friends, Dec. 21, 2022. Weden competed in the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)