U.S. Army Sgt. Spencer Weden, a tactical power generation specialist with the 542nd Support Maintenance Company, Task Force Renegade, from the City of Belmont, California, forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wishes Happy Holidays to his relatives and friends, Dec. 21, 2022. Weden competed in the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 09:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869525
|VIRIN:
|221221-Z-RV314-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_109389692
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|BELMONT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Spencer Weden - Holiday Season Shout-out, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
