U.S. Army Sgt. Jakari Griffin, a movement control sergeant with the 528th Movement Control Team, Task Force Gator, from the City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wishes Happy Holidays to his relatives and friends, Dec. 21, 2022. Griffin competed in the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 09:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869524
|VIRIN:
|221221-Z-RV314-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_109389691
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Jakari Griffin - Holiday Season Shout-out, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
