    Sgt. Jakari Griffin - Holiday Season Shout-out

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jakari Griffin, a movement control sergeant with the 528th Movement Control Team, Task Force Gator, from the City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wishes Happy Holidays to his relatives and friends, Dec. 21, 2022. Griffin competed in the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 09:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869524
    VIRIN: 221221-Z-RV314-2003
    Filename: DOD_109389691
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sgt. Jakari Griffin - Holiday Season Shout-out, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

