    Gen. Glen VanHerck : WTTG-TV (Bethesda, MD)

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Gen. Glen VanHerck talks to a WTTG-TV reporter from Bethesda, MD about the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Christmas Eve event.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 09:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 869515
    Filename: DOD_109389651
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

