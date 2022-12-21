A B-Roll package containing highlights from 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command's major 2022 training exercises. Events covered include Patriot Missile live-fire exercises, the annual division-wide Roving Sands Air Defense training exercise, Blackjack Best Warrior and more. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 04:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869511
|VIRIN:
|221221-A-CP971-368
|Filename:
|DOD_109389584
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command 2022 B-Roll, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
