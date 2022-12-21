Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command 2022 B-Roll

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A B-Roll package containing highlights from 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command's major 2022 training exercises. Events covered include Patriot Missile live-fire exercises, the annual division-wide Roving Sands Air Defense training exercise, Blackjack Best Warrior and more. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 04:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869511
    VIRIN: 221221-A-CP971-368
    Filename: DOD_109389584
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    This work, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command 2022 B-Roll, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patriot Missile
    32d AAMDC
    2022
    Roving Sands

