    Community College of the Air Force Promo

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Promo video for the Community College of the Air Force featuring the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass's speech at the 50th anniversary CCAF graduation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 10:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 869485
    VIRIN: 221003-F-BL084-202
    Filename: DOD_109389047
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    CCAF
    Community College of the Air Force

