    II Marine Expeditionary Force Year in Review

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Dukes and Staff Sgt. Scott Picklesimer

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    As the nation's premiere crisis response force, II MEF Marines and Sailors remain ready to deploy at a moment’s notice anywhere in the world. We will continue to deter armed conflict and, when necessary, defeat our adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Dukes and Staff Sgt. Picklesimer)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869484
    VIRIN: 221223-M-JD525-505
    Filename: DOD_109389042
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II Marine Expeditionary Force Year in Review, by Cpl Jackson Dukes and SSgt Scott Picklesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    II MEF
    Crisis Response Force
    Partners and Allies
    Stand in Force

