As the nation's premiere crisis response force, II MEF Marines and Sailors remain ready to deploy at a moment’s notice anywhere in the world. We will continue to deter armed conflict and, when necessary, defeat our adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Dukes and Staff Sgt. Picklesimer)
Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869484
|VIRIN:
|221223-M-JD525-505
|Filename:
|DOD_109389042
|Length:
|00:01:30
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, II Marine Expeditionary Force Year in Review, by Cpl Jackson Dukes and SSgt Scott Picklesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
