    221222-N-KK394-2001

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 22, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec 22. Forrest Sherman returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a scheduled deployment with Allies and partners as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG 2) conducting presence operations and exercises in the European Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 20:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869425
    VIRIN: 221222-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_109388317
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    USS Forrest Sherman returns to Norfolk after NATO deployment

    NATO
    homecoming
    Deployment
    DDG 98
    USS Forrest Sherman
    SNMG 2

