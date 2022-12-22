221222-N-KK394-2001

NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 22, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec 22. Forrest Sherman returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a scheduled deployment with Allies and partners as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG 2) conducting presence operations and exercises in the European Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)
USS Forrest Sherman returns to Norfolk after NATO deployment
