Combat Camera | Who We Are

The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) is the only active-duty combat camera unit in the Air Force, located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Airmen assigned to 1CTCS are specifically trained in tactics, low and no-light imagery acquisition, sensitive sight exploitation, and aerial and ground documentation, enabling them to seamlessly embed with teams to document missions at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt Zoe Russell, Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake, and Staff Sgt. Amy Younger).