Combat Camera | Who We Are

The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) is the only active-duty combat camera unit in the Air Force, located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Airmen assigned to 1CTCS are specifically trained in tactics, low and no-light imagery acquisition, sensitive sight exploitation, and aerial and ground documentation, enabling them to seamlessly embed with teams to document missions at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt Zoe Russell, Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake, and Staff Sgt. Amy Younger).
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 20:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869424
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-F3222-9001
|PIN:
|220062
|Filename:
|DOD_109388306
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
