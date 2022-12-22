Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Camera | Who We Are

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) is the only active-duty combat camera unit in the Air Force, located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Airmen assigned to 1CTCS are specifically trained in tactics, low and no-light imagery acquisition, sensitive sight exploitation, and aerial and ground documentation, enabling them to seamlessly embed with teams to document missions at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt Zoe Russell, Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake, and Staff Sgt. Amy Younger).

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 20:24
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera | Who We Are, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Air Force
    Combat Camera
    Zoe Russell
    Alysia Blake
    Amy Younger

