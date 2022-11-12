MWSS-171 Departs Kadena Air Base (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, transport Marines and cargo with Bravo Company, Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, on a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2022. Marines with MWSS-171 successfully completed unit level training, which enhanced their combat readiness when operating in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
