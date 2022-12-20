Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th Airlift Wing ACEs Integration with B-52s

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.20.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircrew prepare to integrate with a bomber task mission at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. C-17s are able to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances, enabling agile combat employment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    TAGS

    C-17
    Globemaster
    B-52
    ACE
    Mobility
    437th Airlift Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    15AS

