437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircrew prepare to integrate with a bomber task mission at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. C-17s are able to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances, enabling agile combat employment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869408
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-VR222-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109388091
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 437th Airlift Wing ACEs Integration with B-52s, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

