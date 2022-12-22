Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana Guardsmen prepare to respond to Operation Snow Drift 2022

    ELWOOD, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guardsmen with the 338th Signal Company in Elwood, Ind. prepare to report to Kokomo armory in anticipation of a blizzard, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Hoosier Guardsmen across the state volunteered to assist in Operation Snow Drift in an effort to help their communities when needed.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869402
    VIRIN: 221222-Z-EA609-0001
    Filename: DOD_109388010
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ELWOOD, IN, US 

    This work, Indiana Guardsmen prepare to respond to Operation Snow Drift 2022, by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana National Guard
    Snow Drift

