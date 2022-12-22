Holiday Season Shout-out - Spc. Taina Marte

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Taina Marte, a unit administrative specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 369th Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Hellfighter, from The Bronx, New York, gives a holiday season shout-out to her friends and family while forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ryan Scribner)