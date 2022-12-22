U.S. Army Spc. Taina Marte, a unit administrative specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 369th Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Hellfighter, from The Bronx, New York, gives a holiday season shout-out to her friends and family while forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ryan Scribner)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 15:40
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869401
|VIRIN:
|221222-Z-PU281-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109388009
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Season Shout-out - Spc. Taina Marte, by SPC Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
