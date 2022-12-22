USCGC Escanaba returns home following 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2022, following a 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol. While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry and Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast, Escanaba conducted migrant interdiction and search and rescue operations working with multiple Coast Guard and joint interagency assets to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)