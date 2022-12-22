Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Escanaba returns home following 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol 

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2022, following a 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol. While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry and Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast, Escanaba conducted migrant interdiction and search and rescue operations working with multiple Coast Guard and joint interagency assets to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869398
    VIRIN: 221222-G-NJ244-2002
    Filename: DOD_109387998
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Escanaba returns home following 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol , by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Escanaba returns home following 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol&nbsp;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cutter
    USCG
    coast guard
    Escanaba

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT