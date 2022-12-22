USCGC Escanaba returns home following 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol 

The crew of the USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2022, following a 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol. While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry and Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast, Escanaba conducted migrant interdiction and search and rescue operations working with multiple Coast Guard and joint interagency assets to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869398
|VIRIN:
|221222-G-NJ244-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109387998
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
