Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Deliver Toys to Children Across Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, deliver toys to children across the Arctic Circle in Alaska, Dec. 15, 2022. Marines went to Alaska’s Northwest Arctic Borough and traveled by snowmobile and aircraft to deliver toys to children in remote villages to support Toys for Tots. The Marine Corps Reserve hosts the Toys for Tots program, collects donations of toys, and delivers them to children across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869391
    VIRIN: 221222-M-HT815-1003
    Filename: DOD_109387890
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Deliver Toys to Children Across Alaska, by Cpl Ryan Schmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Reserves
    Toys for Tots
    MARFORRES
    Marine Forces Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT