15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

A C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., receives fuel at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Dec. 16, 2022, as it transits for an upcoming agile combat employment mission. The 15th Airlift Squadron is constantly training to leverage the C-17 to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances, in support of agile combat employment, shifting the generation of airpower from large, centralized bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|12.16.2022
|12.22.2022 14:36
|B-Roll
|869389
|221216-F-VR222-3001
|DOD_109387873
|00:00:50
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|1
|1
