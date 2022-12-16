15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., receives fuel at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Dec. 16, 2022, as it transits for an upcoming agile combat employment mission. The 15th Airlift Squadron is constantly training to leverage the C-17 to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances, in support of agile combat employment, shifting the generation of airpower from large, centralized bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)