    15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., receives fuel at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Dec. 16, 2022, as it transits for an upcoming agile combat employment mission. The 15th Airlift Squadron is constantly training to leverage the C-17 to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances, in support of agile combat employment, shifting the generation of airpower from large, centralized bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869389
    VIRIN: 221216-F-VR222-3001
    Filename: DOD_109387873
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15 AS Prepares for ACE mission, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Globemaster
    ACE
    Mobility
    15AS

