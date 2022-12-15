15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869387" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

15th Airlift Squadron aircrew members perform flight preparations aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Dec. 15, 2022, in preparation for an upcoming agile combat employment mission. Agile combat employment shifts the generation of airpower from large, centralized bases by leveraging the C-17 to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)