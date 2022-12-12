Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chap Foust - Getting ready for the holidays

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Moody's Chaplain team is sending a holiday message to you and your families! Take some time this holiday seasonto check-in on your friends and family members and connect with your meaningful traditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

