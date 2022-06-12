Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force CSAF, CMSAF and Spouses 2022 Holiday Message

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Holiday-themed roundtable discussion featuring Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen CQ Brown, Jr, spouse Sharene Brown, Air Force Chief Master Sgt of The Air Force, JoAnne S. Bass, and spouse Rahn Bass.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869360
    VIRIN: 221206-F-NR350-998
    Filename: DOD_109387670
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: DC, US

    Airmen
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Holiday
    Air Force

