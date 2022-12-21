Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (December 21, 2022) - USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) returns home to Naval Station Norfolk after completing ship support for Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 21, 2022. Continuing Promise 2022, a joint, multi-national military and civilian effort, provided humanitarian assistance to partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility by providing medical care to people in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869357
    VIRIN: 221221-N-TF680-0002
    Filename: DOD_109387661
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns to Naval Station Norfolk, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSC
    Hospital Ship
    USNS Comfort
    United We Sail
    Continuing Promise 2022

