USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869357" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Norfolk, Va. (December 21, 2022) - USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) returns home to Naval Station Norfolk after completing ship support for Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 21, 2022. Continuing Promise 2022, a joint, multi-national military and civilian effort, provided humanitarian assistance to partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility by providing medical care to people in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)