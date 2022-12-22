Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: Robotic Pharmacy Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

    12.22.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The biggest pharmacy in the Air Force is at Joint Base San Antonio where they fill 8 to 12,000 prescriptions per week thanks to an expert team and robots. The Defense Logistics Agency team at DLA Troop Support is honored to partner with JBSA to provide pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to keep servicemembers and their families healthy. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil #warfighterfirst #warfighteralways #airforce

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    This work, Logistics On Location: Robotic Pharmacy Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS

    DLA Troop Support Medical

