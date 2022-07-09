75th Air Force Anniversary Celebration & 17th Training Wing ‘Year in Review’

In conjunction of the Air Force’s 75th anniversary, the 17th Training Wing highlights some of its accomplishments since September of 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 11:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869339
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-ED401-537
|Filename:
|DOD_109387372
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT