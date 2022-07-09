Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Air Force Anniversary Celebration & 17th Training Wing ‘Year in Review’

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman and Sean Schroeder

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    In conjunction of the Air Force’s 75th anniversary, the 17th Training Wing highlights some of its accomplishments since September of 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 11:17
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Air Force birthday
    17th Training Wing
    AF75

