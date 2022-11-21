Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA 70th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2022

    Video by Member: 1730336 

    National Security Agency

    70 years of the National Security Agency’s code-breaking and code-making mission is revealed through a gallery of former Director soundbites brought to life by members of the NSA workforce reflecting on their pride in the past and hope for the future.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869311
    VIRIN: 221121-O-YR580-699
    Filename: DOD_109386905
    Length: 00:10:25
    Location: US

    nsa
    National Security Agency (NSA)

