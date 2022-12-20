Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix - Shadow t-UAS Flight Testing - 20 Dec 2022

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers of the 1st DET / 104th BEB (BRIGADE ENG BATTALLION) are completing the testing of the unmanned SHADOW t-UAS drone. This 12 foot drone with a wing span of 22 feet is a fuel base drone that can return photo and video to a base point. The SHADOW is launched from a trailer-mounted pneumatic catapult, it is recovered with the aid of arresting gear similar to jets on an aircraft carrier. Its gimbal-mounted, digitally stabilized, liquid nitrogen-cooled electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera relays video in real time via a C-band line-of-sight data link to the ground control station (GCS). The unmanned drone was launched at Lakehurst Naval Air Station and was flown over the Fort Dix, NJ Range Complex at Ranges 85 and 61 for training and testing. (Video Taken By the Fort Dix TSC – Stephen Pindyski (Training Support Center)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869300
    VIRIN: 221220-O-BC272-754
    Filename: DOD_109386760
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    This work, Fort Dix - Shadow t-UAS Flight Testing - 20 Dec 2022, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Drone New Jersey

