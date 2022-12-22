CAP Disability Etiquette Part Two Individuals with Dexterity and Mobility Limitations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.



Individuals with dexterity or with mobility limitations can include: individuals who use wheelchairs, individuals with limited mobility and individuals with upper extremity dexterity limitations. Giving these individuals opportunities to describe their preferred methods of functionality and giving them equal access will allow for better work environments



Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.

