Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    443rd Security Forces flawlessly executes UAS exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    12.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces members from the 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron conduct a flight-level exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 13, 2022. Members responded to a simulated downed unmanned aerial system making a barrier and calling out the explosive ordinance disposal team to follow their procedures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 05:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869280
    VIRIN: 221213-F-PT849-0001
    Filename: DOD_109386566
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: IQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 443rd Security Forces flawlessly executes UAS exercise, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    UAS
    Security Forces
    EOD
    443rd AES
    443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT