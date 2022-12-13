443rd Security Forces flawlessly executes UAS exercise

U.S. Air Force Security Forces members from the 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron conduct a flight-level exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 13, 2022. Members responded to a simulated downed unmanned aerial system making a barrier and calling out the explosive ordinance disposal team to follow their procedures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
