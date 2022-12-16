Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass Incirlik Air Base Visit

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass visited Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 16, 2022. During her visit, Chief Bass hosted an all-call focused on the future of the Air Force. After her speech, Chief Bass conducted a Q-and-A session regarding changes across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 05:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869278
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-CW240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109386564
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
