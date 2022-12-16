Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass Incirlik Air Base Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869278" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass visited Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 16, 2022. During her visit, Chief Bass hosted an all-call focused on the future of the Air Force. After her speech, Chief Bass conducted a Q-and-A session regarding changes across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)