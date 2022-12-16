Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: December 16, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Operation Christmas Drop 2022 concluded in the South Pacific, U.S. Marines in Okinawa participated in a stand-in exercise, and Yama Sakura 83 concluded in Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 20:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 869254
    VIRIN: 221215-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109386051
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: December 16, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    news
    Yama Sakura
    Christmas Drop
    Indo-Pacific
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT