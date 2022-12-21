Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Vigorous returns home after a 48-day multi-mission patrol

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) return to home port in Virginia Beach, Virginia Dec. 21, 2022. Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 74. The cutter’s primary missions are counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869234
    VIRIN: 221221-G-NJ244-1002
    Filename: DOD_109385828
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Vigorous returns home after a 48-day multi-mission patrol, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Vigorous returns home after a 48-day multi-mission patrol

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cutter
    USCG
    coast guard
    Vigorous

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT