USCGC Vigorous returns home after a 48-day multi-mission patrol

The crew of USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) return to home port in Virginia Beach, Virginia Dec. 21, 2022. Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 74. The cutter’s primary missions are counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|12.21.2022
|12.21.2022 16:54
|B-Roll
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
