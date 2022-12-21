Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMC 2022 headlines - a year in review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Keri Pleasant 

    Joint Munitions Command

    JMC 2022 headlines - a year in review

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869231
    VIRIN: 221221-A-YZ466-896
    PIN: 22112
    Filename: DOD_109385796
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC 2022 headlines - a year in review, by Keri Pleasant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Year in review
    Joint Munitions Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT