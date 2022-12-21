Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fitness Facilities on Hill AFB

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Mr. James Tyson, 75th Support Squadron Sports and Fitness Manager, encourages active duty, DoD civilians, and retirees to use the fitness facilities on Hill AFB Utah, Dec. 21, 2022. The Warrior Fitness Center and Hess Fitness center total to roughly 110,000 square feet. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Franklin E. S. Harris Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869229
    VIRIN: 221216-F-FF859-9001
    Filename: DOD_109385678
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness Facilities on Hill AFB, by SSgt Franklin Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill
    Utah
    Warrior Fitness Center
    Hess Fitness Center

