Mr. James Tyson, 75th Support Squadron Sports and Fitness Manager, encourages active duty, DoD civilians, and retirees to use the fitness facilities on Hill AFB Utah, Dec. 21, 2022. The Warrior Fitness Center and Hess Fitness center total to roughly 110,000 square feet. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Franklin E. S. Harris Jr.)
|12.21.2022
|12.21.2022 16:46
|Video Productions
|869229
|221216-F-FF859-9001
|DOD_109385678
|00:02:48
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|1
|1
