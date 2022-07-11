Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spirit Vigilance 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Spirit Vigilance exercise is captured at Whiteman Air Force Base, showing the capabilities of the B-2 and the Airmen who support it. Spirit Vigilance is part of routine Vigilance exercises that bomb wings across the Air Force conduct multiple times a year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869225
    VIRIN: 221221-F-PQ421-1001
    Filename: DOD_109385587
    Length: 00:15:37
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirit Vigilance 2022, by A1C Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    POL
    training
    Whiteman
    Spirit bomber
    Spirit Vigilance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT