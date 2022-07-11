Spirit Vigilance exercise is captured at Whiteman Air Force Base, showing the capabilities of the B-2 and the Airmen who support it. Spirit Vigilance is part of routine Vigilance exercises that bomb wings across the Air Force conduct multiple times a year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869225
|VIRIN:
|221221-F-PQ421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109385587
|Length:
|00:15:37
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Spirit Vigilance 2022, by A1C Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT