U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to McGuire Air Force Base speak to the various leadership traits of diverse and inclusive leadership at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 13:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|869209
|VIRIN:
|061021-F-BW403-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109385305
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity and Inclusion 6 Character Traits, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT