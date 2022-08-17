Resilient Airman

Lauren Arduser was in a severe car accident that left all four limbs paralyzed and her neck broken. This is the story of her resilience and how she has adjusted and overcame the daily physical and psychological challenges of her new environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869206
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-DX569-380
|Filename:
|DOD_109385281
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
