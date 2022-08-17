Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resilient Airman

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lauren Arduser was in a severe car accident that left all four limbs paralyzed and her neck broken. This is the story of her resilience and how she has adjusted and overcame the daily physical and psychological challenges of her new environment.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869206
    VIRIN: 220817-F-DX569-380
    Filename: DOD_109385281
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Resilience
    U.S. Air Force
    17th Training Wing
    Russian Linguist
    quadriplegia
    Lauren Arduser

