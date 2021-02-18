Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chap App Advertisement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen perform various rolls designed to imitate the function of the Chap App at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on Feb 18, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:13
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 869205
    VIRIN: 021820-F-BW403-1199
    Filename: DOD_109385271
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chap App Advertisement, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps
    87th Air Base Wing
    JBMDL
    Chap App

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT