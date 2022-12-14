Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays from 3rd Marine Logistics Group

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley, Sgt. Maj. Ryan Meltesen, and Command Master Chief Charles Ziervogel, leadership of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, wish a happy holiday season to the Marines, Sailors, and familes of 3rd MLG, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869157
    VIRIN: 221214-M-PM375-001
    Filename: DOD_109384338
    Length: 00:49:33
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, Happy Holidays from 3rd Marine Logistics Group, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Happy Holiday
    Oki
    IIIMEF
    3rdMLG

