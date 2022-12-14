Happy Holidays from 3rd Marine Logistics Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley, Sgt. Maj. Ryan Meltesen, and Command Master Chief Charles Ziervogel, leadership of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, wish a happy holiday season to the Marines, Sailors, and familes of 3rd MLG, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Alpha Hernandez)