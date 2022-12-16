Combat Logistics Regiment 37 Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Douglas R. Burke, the outgoing commanding officer for Combat Logistics Regiment 37, passes command to Col. Andre M. Ingram, the oncoming commanding officer for CLR-37, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. 3rd Marine Logistics Group, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
|12.16.2022
|12.21.2022 01:50
|Video Productions
|869153
|221216-M-LN574-554
|DOD_109384249
|00:01:28
|OKINAWA, JP
|2
|2
