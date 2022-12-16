Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 37 Change of Command Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Douglas R. Burke, the outgoing commanding officer for Combat Logistics Regiment 37, passes command to Col. Andre M. Ingram, the oncoming commanding officer for CLR-37, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. 3rd Marine Logistics Group, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869153
    VIRIN: 221216-M-LN574-554
    Filename: DOD_109384249
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 37 Change of Command Ceremony, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Drill
    Okinawa
    Flags
    Change of command
    MLG

