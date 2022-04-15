A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17,2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Launch Safety Team ensures the safety of all launches on base. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 18:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869150
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-TD234-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109383785
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NROL-85: Mission First, Safety Always!, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS
