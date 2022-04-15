Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NROL-85: Mission First, Safety Always!

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17,2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Launch Safety Team ensures the safety of all launches on base. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 18:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869150
    VIRIN: 220415-F-TD234-1003
    Filename: DOD_109383785
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, NROL-85: Mission First, Safety Always!, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
    NROL-85
    National Reconnaissance Office mission

