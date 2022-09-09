Pathfinder Course - Camp Dodge 2022

Soldiers from across the country converged on Camp Dodge in August 2022 to attend a Pathfinder course. Staff Sgt. Nicholas Fenske, a North Sioux City, South Dakota, native and infantryman assigned to Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, and 2nd Lt. Brilee Vargason, a Mount Vernon, Iowa, native and platoon leader with Troop A, 1-113th Cavalry, talked about their favorite parts of the course and the unique opportunity to learn about air traffic control through the Iowa National Guard.
Army Pathfinders are trained to provide navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft in areas designated by supported unit commanders. During the Pathfinder course, students are instructed in aircraft orientation, aero-medical evacuation, close combat assault, ground to air communication procedures, control center operations, all three phases of a sling load operation, helicopter landing zone and pick up zone operations, and drop zone operations dealing with U.S. military fixed and rotary wing aircraft for personnel and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)
|09.09.2022
Date Posted: 12.20.2022
