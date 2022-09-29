Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month, LTG Gervais

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    LTG Maria R. Gervais, Deputy Commanding General and TRADOC Chief of Staff, delivers a public service announcement for Suicide Prevention with key information for intervention and involvement to prevent suicide, the 12th leading cause of death in the country.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 12:56
    Category: PSA
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    SUICIDE PREVENTION
    PSA
    LTG GERVAIS

