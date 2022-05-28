Belleau Wood 22 BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869079" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, French, and German service members, along with American Battle Monuments Commission members, and other guests remember the fallen during a Memorial Day ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, May 29, 2022. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who died in defense of their nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)