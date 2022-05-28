Belleau Wood 22 BRoll

U.S. Marines, French, and German service members, along with American Battle Monuments Commission members, and other guests remember the fallen during a Memorial Day ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, May 29, 2022. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who died in defense of their nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 12:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869079
|VIRIN:
|220529-M-JE159-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109382673
|Length:
|00:06:53
|Location:
|BELLEAU, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
