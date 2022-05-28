Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belleau Wood 22 BRoll

    BELLEAU, FRANCE

    05.28.2022

    U.S. Marines, French, and German service members, along with American Battle Monuments Commission members, and other guests remember the fallen during a Memorial Day ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, May 29, 2022. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who died in defense of their nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: BELLEAU, FR 

    France
    Marines
    BELLEAU WOOD 104TH ANNIVERSARY

