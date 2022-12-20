U.S. Army Spc. Nancy Dominguez, an information technology specialist with the 369th Special Troops Battalion, Task Force Rattlers, from Queens, New York, gives a holiday season shout-out to her friends and family while forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
This work, Holiday Season Shout-out - Spc. Nancy Dominguez, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
