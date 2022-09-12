Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB Fire Conducts KC-10 Emergency Response Training Exercise

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight, respond to a simulated fire scenario Dec. 9, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Firefighters and first responders assigned to the 378th ECES routinely conduct training exercises to ensure emergency response times and overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 06:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

