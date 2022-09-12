PSAB Fire Conducts KC-10 Emergency Response Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight, respond to a simulated fire scenario Dec. 9, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Firefighters and first responders assigned to the 378th ECES routinely conduct training exercises to ensure emergency response times and overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 06:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869045
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-FT779-3301
|Filename:
|DOD_109381584
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
