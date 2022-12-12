Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Holiday Message

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.12.2022

    'Tis the season to deck the halls… During this time of year as we come together to celebrate with family and friends, from near and far, we should take pause to remember those serving across the globe. Let us all give a toast of thanks and for their safe return to the loved ones that hold them dear. (U.S. Army video by SGT Austin Baker)

    Happy Holidays.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 05:29
    TAGS

    IMCOM
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    USAG Wiesbaden

