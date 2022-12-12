U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



‘Tis the season to deck the halls… During this time of year as we come together to celebrate with family and friends, from near and far, we should take pause to remember those serving across the globe. Let us all give a toast of thanks and for their safe return to the loved ones that hold them dear. (U.S. Army video by SGT Austin Baker)



Happy Holidays.