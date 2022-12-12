U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Holiday Message

‘Tis the season to deck the halls… During this time of year as we come together to celebrate with family and friends, from near and far, we should take pause to remember those serving across the globe. Let us all give a toast of thanks and for their safe return to the loved ones that hold them dear. (U.S. Army video by SGT Austin Baker)
Happy Holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 05:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869039
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-CQ023-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109381528
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
