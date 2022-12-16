Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR exercise

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, Expeditionary Communications Squadron, and Expeditionary Medical Squadron participated in a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in order to hone their Multi-Capable Airman skills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 02:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869033
    VIRIN: 221216-F-VM471-011
    Filename: DOD_109381347
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    TAGS

    UAE
    AFCENT
    380 AEW
    ADAB
    RADR

