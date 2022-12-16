380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR exercise

Members of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, Expeditionary Communications Squadron, and Expeditionary Medical Squadron participated in a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in order to hone their Multi-Capable Airman skills.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 02:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869033
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-VM471-011
|Filename:
|DOD_109381347
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
