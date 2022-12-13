USINDOPACOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii - This year, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command celebrates its 75th anniversary. Established on Jan. 1, 1947, USINDOPACOM is the oldest and largest U.S. geographic combatant command and is responsible for all U.S. military activities across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)
