Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii - This year, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command celebrates its 75th anniversary. Established on Jan. 1, 1947, USINDOPACOM is the oldest and largest U.S. geographic combatant command and is responsible for all U.S. military activities across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 21:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869030
    VIRIN: 221213-N-BD629-836
    Filename: DOD_109381284
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USINDOPACOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT