USINDOPACOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869030" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii - This year, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command celebrates its 75th anniversary. Established on Jan. 1, 1947, USINDOPACOM is the oldest and largest U.S. geographic combatant command and is responsible for all U.S. military activities across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)