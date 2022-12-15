Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KBHS JROTC Toys from Cadets (Music)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    Cadets from Kubasaki High School’s junior reserve officer training corps (JROTC), visited local Okinawan schools to deliver donated toys to children as part of the “Toys from Cadets” program on Okinawa, Japan Dec. 14, 2022. The purpose of the “Toys from Cadets” program is to give back to Okinawa and to build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 21:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869024
    VIRIN: 221214-N-CZ893-1002
    Filename: DOD_109381102
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, KBHS JROTC Toys from Cadets (Music), by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Donations
    Kubasaki High School
    junior reserve officer training corps (JROTC)
    Toys from Cadets

