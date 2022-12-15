KBHS JROTC Toys from Cadets (Music)

Cadets from Kubasaki High School’s junior reserve officer training corps (JROTC), visited local Okinawan schools to deliver donated toys to children as part of the “Toys from Cadets” program on Okinawa, Japan Dec. 14, 2022. The purpose of the “Toys from Cadets” program is to give back to Okinawa and to build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 21:15
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
