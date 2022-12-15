KBHS JROTC Toys from Cadets (Music)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets from Kubasaki High School’s junior reserve officer training corps (JROTC), visited local Okinawan schools to deliver donated toys to children as part of the “Toys from Cadets” program on Okinawa, Japan Dec. 14, 2022. The purpose of the “Toys from Cadets” program is to give back to Okinawa and to build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)