The 412th Operations Group spread holiday cheer on Edwards Air Force Base by passing out thousands of holiday cards to base personnel at the main gates. We at Edwards hope you have a safe and happy holiday season!
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 19:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869023
|VIRIN:
|221219-F-SU785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109381090
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seasons Greetings Edwards Air Force Base!, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT