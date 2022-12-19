Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seasons Greetings Edwards Air Force Base!

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 412th Operations Group spread holiday cheer on Edwards Air Force Base by passing out thousands of holiday cards to base personnel at the main gates. We at Edwards hope you have a safe and happy holiday season!

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 19:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869023
    VIRIN: 221219-F-SU785-1001
    Filename: DOD_109381090
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Seasons Greetings Edwards Air Force Base!, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    holidays
    happy holidays
    seasons greetings
    air force
    412th Operations Group

